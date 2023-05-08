A major move is in the offing as Century Aluminum Company (CENX) market cap hits 732.09 million

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.24, soaring 4.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.32 and dropped to $8.06 before settling in for the closing price of $7.93. Within the past 52 weeks, CENX’s price has moved between $5.27 and $15.72.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 11.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 91.70%. With a float of $51.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1956 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.69, operating margin of +0.34, and the pretax margin is +1.20.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Aluminum industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.62) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of -0.51 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Looking closely at Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 21.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.64. However, in the short run, Century Aluminum Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.39. Second resistance stands at $8.48. The third major resistance level sits at $8.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.87.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 732.09 million based on 92,324K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,777 M and income totals -14,100 K. The company made 529,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -113,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.