A major move is in the offing as Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) market cap hits 852.80 million

On May 05, 2023, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) opened at $1.03, higher 2.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.08 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Price fluctuations for DNN have ranged from $0.91 to $1.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -26.70% at the time writing. With a float of $810.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $823.61 million.

The firm has a total of 66 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -156.66, operating margin of -205.45, and the pretax margin is +88.36.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +84.71 while generating a return on equity of 3.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 68.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Denison Mines Corp., DNN], we can find that recorded value of 2.32 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 22.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0717, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1916. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0067. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9833.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

There are currently 835,504K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 852.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,030 K according to its annual income of 11,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,120 K and its income totaled -5,080 K.