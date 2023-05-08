A major move is in the offing as Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) market cap hits 398.53 million

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $7.86, up 5.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.175 and dropped to $7.825 before settling in for the closing price of $7.73. Over the past 52 weeks, HA has traded in a range of $7.44-$18.25.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -63.90%. With a float of $50.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.51 million.

The firm has a total of 7218 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.25, operating margin of -7.24, and the pretax margin is -11.13.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 24,582. In this transaction Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $8.19, taking the stock ownership to the 120,698 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer sold 3,000 for $11.57, making the entire transaction worth $34,714. This insider now owns 83,189 shares in total.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$2.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$2.36) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -9.09 while generating a return on equity of -53.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s (HA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hawaiian Holdings Inc., HA], we can find that recorded value of 1.19 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s (HA) raw stochastic average was set at 11.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.39. The third major resistance level sits at $8.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.56.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 398.53 million has total of 51,548K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,641 M in contrast with the sum of -240,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 612,600 K and last quarter income was -98,260 K.