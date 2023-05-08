A major move is in the offing as Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) market cap hits 368.20 million

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) stock priced at $8.59, up 19.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.94 and dropped to $8.485 before settling in for the closing price of $8.29. METC’s price has ranged from $7.40 to $18.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 56.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 189.00%. With a float of $24.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.12 million.

The firm has a total of 725 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.66, operating margin of +26.58, and the pretax margin is +25.84.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. The insider ownership of Ramaco Resources Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 62.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 49,450. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $9.89, taking the stock ownership to the 30,439 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $11.66, making the entire transaction worth $58,300. This insider now owns 35,439 shares in total.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.57 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +20.51 while generating a return on equity of 44.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 189.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.23% during the next five years compared to 52.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ramaco Resources Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ramaco Resources Inc., METC], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Ramaco Resources Inc.’s (METC) raw stochastic average was set at 68.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.91. The third major resistance level sits at $11.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.51.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 368.20 million, the company has a total of 44,414K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 565,690 K while annual income is 116,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 135,230 K while its latest quarter income was 14,390 K.