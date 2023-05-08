Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) 20 Days SMA touches 38.07%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) stock priced at $4.07, up 30.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.34 and dropped to $4.07 before settling in for the closing price of $4.05. ABOS’s price has ranged from $3.02 to $10.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 79.00%. With a float of $34.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 39 employees.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.53%, while institutional ownership is 77.20%.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -20.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 23.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS)

Looking closely at Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ABOS) raw stochastic average was set at 53.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.67. However, in the short run, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.73. Second resistance stands at $6.17. The third major resistance level sits at $7.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.19.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 166.21 million, the company has a total of 41,025K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -42,860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -12,866 K.