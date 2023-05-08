Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Agora Inc. (API) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 160,670 K

Company News

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.15, soaring 7.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.505 and dropped to $3.12 before settling in for the closing price of $3.13. Within the past 52 weeks, API’s price has moved between $2.49 and $7.60.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -64.30%. With a float of $80.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.88 million.

In an organization with 1001 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Agora Inc. (API) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Agora Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.90%.

Agora Inc. (API) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Agora Inc. (API) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.51 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Agora Inc.’s (API) raw stochastic average was set at 25.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.78. However, in the short run, Agora Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.54. Second resistance stands at $3.71. The third major resistance level sits at $3.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.77.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 319.50 million based on 115,871K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 160,670 K and income totals -120,380 K. The company made 40,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -35,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.

