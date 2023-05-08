Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,765 M

On May 05, 2023, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) opened at $8.68, higher 1.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.855 and dropped to $8.67 before settling in for the closing price of $8.71. Price fluctuations for AQN have ranged from $6.41 to $14.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 12.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -180.00% at the time writing. With a float of $673.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.34 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3951 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.54, operating margin of +16.57, and the pretax margin is -13.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 48.32%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -7.85 while generating a return on equity of -3.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -180.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to -22.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) saw its 5-day average volume 4.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s (AQN) raw stochastic average was set at 95.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.90 in the near term. At $8.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.53.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Key Stats

There are currently 688,592K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,765 M according to its annual income of -211,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 738,480 K and its income totaled -74,390 K.