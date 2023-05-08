American International Group Inc. (AIG) kicked off at the price of $53.79: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $54.17, soaring 7.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.60 and dropped to $52.42 before settling in for the closing price of $49.88. Within the past 52 weeks, AIG’s price has moved between $45.66 and $64.88.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.20%. With a float of $726.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $744.82 million.

The firm has a total of 26200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American International Group Inc. is 0.32%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 1,680,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 80,000,000 shares at a rate of $21.00, taking the stock ownership to the 501,145,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 720,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $18,000,000. This insider now owns 720,000 shares in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.29) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +18.21 while generating a return on equity of 19.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.50% during the next five years compared to 81.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

American International Group Inc. (AIG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American International Group Inc., AIG], we can find that recorded value of 4.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) raw stochastic average was set at 42.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.78. The third major resistance level sits at $56.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $50.43.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 36.60 billion based on 733,668K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 56,437 M and income totals 10,276 M. The company made 11,586 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 271,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.