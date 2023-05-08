Search
Shaun Noe
Amyris Inc. (AMRS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -37.18% last month.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.85, plunging -9.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8595 and dropped to $0.76 before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. Within the past 52 weeks, AMRS’s price has moved between $0.70 and $4.86.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 16.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -78.30%. With a float of $233.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $327.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1598 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.09, operating margin of -219.63, and the pretax margin is -199.60.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Amyris Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 284,305. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company sold 231,368 shares at a rate of $1.23, taking the stock ownership to the 612,546 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Director sold 200,000 for $3.50, making the entire transaction worth $700,000. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.27) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -195.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) saw its 5-day average volume 6.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1205, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0024. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8264 in the near term. At $0.8927, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9259. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7269, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6937. The third support level lies at $0.6274 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 307.44 million based on 366,686K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 269,850 K and income totals -528,510 K. The company made 75,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -149,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.

