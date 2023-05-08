AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) stock priced at $28.06, down -2.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.52 and dropped to $27.64 before settling in for the closing price of $29.13. AU’s price has ranged from $11.94 to $30.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -52.30%. With a float of $413.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 32594 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.88, operating margin of +18.75, and the pretax margin is +7.18.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 7.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.71% during the next five years compared to 28.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

The latest stats from [AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.92 million was superior to 3.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 86.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.05. The third major resistance level sits at $29.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.93.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.60 billion, the company has a total of 418,600K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,501 M while annual income is 297,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 986,000 K while its latest quarter income was 153,000 K.