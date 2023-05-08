Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) is expecting -38.33% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 05, 2023, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) opened at $1.60, lower -10.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.84 and dropped to $1.60 before settling in for the closing price of $1.87. Price fluctuations for AAOI have ranged from $1.48 to $4.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -10.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -18.50% at the time writing. With a float of $27.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2213 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.82, operating margin of -26.48, and the pretax margin is -29.80.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 33.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 8,885. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $2.96, taking the stock ownership to the 189,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,600 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $11,718. This insider now owns 192,859 shares in total.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -29.80 while generating a return on equity of -30.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to -21.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)

Looking closely at Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.37 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s (AAOI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2803, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3743. However, in the short run, Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8033. Second resistance stands at $1.9417. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4617. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3233.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Key Stats

There are currently 29,072K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 54.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 222,820 K according to its annual income of -66,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 61,580 K and its income totaled -20,250 K.