Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) with a beta value of -2.41 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

May 05, 2023, Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) trading session started at the price of $16.55, that was 41.52% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.45 and dropped to $14.14 before settling in for the closing price of $16.93. A 52-week range for ATLX has been $1.55 – $45.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -33.60%. With a float of $1.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.70 million.

The firm has a total of 30 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -48016.54, operating margin of -74627.44, and the pretax margin is -83659.70.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Atlas Lithium Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Atlas Lithium Corporation is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 2.92%.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -68418.63 while generating a return on equity of -1,537.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16858.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atlas Lithium Corporation, ATLX], we can find that recorded value of 1.32 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.84.

During the past 100 days, Atlas Lithium Corporation’s (ATLX) raw stochastic average was set at 46.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 330.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 198.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.16. The third major resistance level sits at $37.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.94.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) Key Stats

There are 6,738K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 114.05 million. As of now, sales total 10 K while income totals -4,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 1 K while its last quarter net income were -2,198 K.