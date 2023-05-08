aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) soared 4.88 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On May 05, 2023, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) opened at $2.09, higher 4.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.195 and dropped to $2.0238 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. Price fluctuations for LIFE have ranged from $1.55 to $4.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.90% at the time writing. With a float of $28.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 65 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.68, operating margin of -446.79, and the pretax margin is -436.58.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 70.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 3,696. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,566 shares at a rate of $2.36, taking the stock ownership to the 15,460 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s President and CEO bought 10,000 for $2.14, making the entire transaction worth $21,405. This insider now owns 50,798 shares in total.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.48) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -436.53 while generating a return on equity of -50.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to 42.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)

The latest stats from [aTyr Pharma Inc., LIFE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.12 million was superior to 0.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s (LIFE) raw stochastic average was set at 55.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.29. The third major resistance level sits at $2.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.88.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) Key Stats

There are currently 53,162K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 109.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,390 K according to its annual income of -45,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,390 K and its income totaled -7,520 K.