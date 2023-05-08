Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) volume exceeds 1.14 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $5.46, up 4.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.73 and dropped to $5.425 before settling in for the closing price of $5.43. Over the past 52 weeks, BSBR has traded in a range of $4.61-$6.84.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 10.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -7.60%. With a float of $3.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.45 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 53556 employees.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is 13.73%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +10.17 while generating a return on equity of 13.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.80% during the next five years compared to 10.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s (BSBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s (BSBR) raw stochastic average was set at 66.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.78 in the near term. At $5.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.18.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.23 billion has total of 3,718,104K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,994 M in contrast with the sum of 2,767 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,036 M and last quarter income was 2,889 M.