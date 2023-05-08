Big Lots Inc. (BIG) with a beta value of 1.96 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On May 05, 2023, Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) opened at $8.78, higher 4.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.11 and dropped to $8.76 before settling in for the closing price of $8.56. Price fluctuations for BIG have ranged from $8.14 to $34.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -237.00% at the time writing. With a float of $28.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.96 million.

The firm has a total of 10200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.16, operating margin of -3.50, and the pretax margin is -5.13.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Big Lots Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 112.42%.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.85) by $0.57. This company achieved a net margin of -3.85 while generating a return on equity of -23.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -237.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Big Lots Inc. (BIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.29, a number that is poised to hit -1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Big Lots Inc. (BIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Big Lots Inc., BIG], we can find that recorded value of 1.26 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Big Lots Inc.’s (BIG) raw stochastic average was set at 7.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.30. The third major resistance level sits at $9.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.43.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Key Stats

There are currently 29,029K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 248.47 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,468 M according to its annual income of -210,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,543 M and its income totaled -12,460 K.