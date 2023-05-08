BlackBerry Limited (BB) is 15.99% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.37, soaring 7.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.75 and dropped to $4.37 before settling in for the closing price of $4.37. Within the past 52 weeks, BB’s price has moved between $3.17 and $7.20.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -6.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.10%. With a float of $570.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $581.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3325 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.24, operating margin of -34.15, and the pretax margin is -109.76.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 130,737. In this transaction Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer of this company sold 28,237 shares at a rate of $4.63, taking the stock ownership to the 35,372 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s President of Cyber Security sold 30,239 for $3.42, making the entire transaction worth $103,417. This insider now owns 76,485 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Latest Financial update

As on 2/27/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -111.89 while generating a return on equity of -61.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) saw its 5-day average volume 5.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 94.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.84 in the near term. At $4.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.22. The third support level lies at $4.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.52 billion based on 582,183K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 656,000 K and income totals -734,000 K. The company made 151,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -495,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.