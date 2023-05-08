British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is -2.27% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $35.50, up 0.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.73 and dropped to $35.47 before settling in for the closing price of $35.43. Over the past 52 weeks, BTI has traded in a range of $34.44-$45.28.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 7.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.70%. With a float of $2.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.25 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 50397 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.11, operating margin of +43.03, and the pretax margin is +32.10.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of British American Tobacco p.l.c. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +23.91 while generating a return on equity of 9.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.80% during the next five years compared to -26.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s (BTI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.70

Technical Analysis of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) saw its 5-day average volume 3.24 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s (BTI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 18.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.73 in the near term. At $35.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.34. The third support level lies at $35.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 78.80 billion has total of 2,456,867K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 34,206 M in contrast with the sum of 8,245 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,418 M and last quarter income was 551,000 K.