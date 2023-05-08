Can Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) hike of 0.77% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) stock priced at $0.09, up 3.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.09 and dropped to $0.09 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. AULT’s price has ranged from $0.08 to $0.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 67.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -68.60%. With a float of $309.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $313.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 615 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.67, operating margin of -32.38, and the pretax margin is -144.65.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Ault Alliance Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 100,615. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 1,117,949 shares at a rate of $0.09, taking the stock ownership to the 52,862,610 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 250,000 for $0.10, making the entire transaction worth $24,450. This insider now owns 51,744,661 shares in total.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -135.35 while generating a return on equity of -83.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ault Alliance Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) saw its 5-day average volume 3.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) raw stochastic average was set at 11.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1007, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1674. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.0938 in the near term. At $0.0965, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0994. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0882, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0853. The third support level lies at $0.0826 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 36.54 million, the company has a total of 415,747K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 134,330 K while annual income is -181,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 34,360 K while its latest quarter income was -120,010 K.