Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Can C3.ai Inc.'s (AI) hike of 4.94% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) stock priced at $18.18, up 4.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.99 and dropped to $17.7801 before settling in for the closing price of $17.92. AI’s price has ranged from $10.16 to $34.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -241.60%. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 704 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 80,393. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 4,438 shares at a rate of $18.11, taking the stock ownership to the 336,971 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Director sold 24,000 for $30.04, making the entire transaction worth $720,960. This insider now owns 209,664 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are C3.ai Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

The latest stats from [C3.ai Inc., AI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.53 million was inferior to 20.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 34.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.70. The third major resistance level sits at $20.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.28. The third support level lies at $16.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.01 billion, the company has a total of 112,210K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 252,760 K while annual income is -192,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 66,670 K while its latest quarter income was -63,160 K.

