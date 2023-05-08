Can CarParts.com Inc.’s (PRTS) drop of -5.27% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On May 05, 2023, CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) opened at $4.32, higher 4.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.62 and dropped to $4.32 before settling in for the closing price of $4.28. Price fluctuations for PRTS have ranged from $3.91 to $9.24 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 16.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 91.30% at the time writing. With a float of $50.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1532 workers is very important to gauge.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CarParts.com Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 19, was worth 39,497. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 7,775 shares at a rate of $5.08, taking the stock ownership to the 58,367 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 4,953 for $5.08, making the entire transaction worth $25,161. This insider now owns 25,119 shares in total.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

The latest stats from [CarParts.com Inc., PRTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.27 million was superior to 0.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, CarParts.com Inc.’s (PRTS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.78. The third major resistance level sits at $4.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.18. The third support level lies at $4.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Key Stats

There are currently 56,330K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 240.08 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 661,600 K according to its annual income of -950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 154,520 K and its income totaled -6,220 K.