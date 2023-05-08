Search
Shaun Noe
Can The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) drop of -11.97% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

May 05, 2023, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) trading session started at the price of $26.16, that was 3.81% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.71 and dropped to $25.20 before settling in for the closing price of $25.72. A 52-week range for CG has been $24.59 – $40.73.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 3.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -59.20%. With a float of $238.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.94 million.

In an organization with 2100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.41, operating margin of +34.89, and the pretax margin is +32.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 749,292. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 20,756 shares at a rate of $36.10, taking the stock ownership to the 982,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 19,476 for $36.10, making the entire transaction worth $703,084. This insider now owns 416,482 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.96) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +25.65 while generating a return on equity of 21.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.28% during the next five years compared to -0.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.91 million. That was better than the volume of 3.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 11.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.34.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

There are 362,056K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.31 billion. As of now, sales total 4,439 M while income totals 1,225 M. Its latest quarter income was 719,400 K while its last quarter net income were 127,200 K.

