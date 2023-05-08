Can VirnetX Holding Corporation’s (VHC) drop of -15.07% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) stock priced at $0.39, down -10.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3999 and dropped to $0.345 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. VHC’s price has ranged from $0.34 to $0.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.70%. With a float of $63.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.75, operating margin of -45991.67, and the pretax margin is -42141.67.

VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of VirnetX Holding Corporation is 11.52%, while institutional ownership is 18.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 2,113. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 1,870 shares at a rate of $1.13, taking the stock ownership to the 654,657 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s President & CEO bought 13,829 for $1.20, making the entire transaction worth $16,595. This insider now owns 652,787 shares in total.

VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -75541.67 while generating a return on equity of -21.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -11.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VirnetX Holding Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 208.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 581.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51

Technical Analysis of VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, VirnetX Holding Corporation’s (VHC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 362.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 162.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3011, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4313. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3849 in the near term. At $0.4199, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4398. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3101. The third support level lies at $0.2751 if the price breaches the second support level.

VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.90 million, the company has a total of 71,425K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50 K while annual income is -36,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5 K while its latest quarter income was -24,223 K.