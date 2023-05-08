Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) average volume reaches $37.03M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $9.54, up 6.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.09 and dropped to $9.525 before settling in for the closing price of $9.39. Over the past 52 weeks, CCL has traded in a range of $6.11-$17.54.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -7.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 39.00%. With a float of $1.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.26 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 85000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.70, operating margin of -32.19, and the pretax margin is -49.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,186,696. In this transaction CFO & CAO of this company sold 107,119 shares at a rate of $11.08, taking the stock ownership to the 286,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $11.76, making the entire transaction worth $1,175,500. This insider now owns 870,950 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.6) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -50.07 while generating a return on equity of -63.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 38.34 million, its volume of 42.07 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 48.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.23 in the near term. At $10.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.09.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.71 billion has total of 1,116,014K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,168 M in contrast with the sum of -6,094 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,432 M and last quarter income was -693,000 K.