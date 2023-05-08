CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) posted a 2.88% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On May 05, 2023, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) opened at $9.41, lower -4.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.425 and dropped to $8.74 before settling in for the closing price of $9.35. Price fluctuations for CCCS have ranged from $7.41 to $10.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 113.00% at the time writing. With a float of $601.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $612.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2375 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.42, operating margin of +6.81, and the pretax margin is +6.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 7,167. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 796 shares at a rate of $9.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s insider sold 17,085 for $9.05, making the entire transaction worth $154,612. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.91 while generating a return on equity of 1.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Looking closely at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) raw stochastic average was set at 49.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.04. However, in the short run, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.32. Second resistance stands at $9.72. The third major resistance level sits at $10.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.95.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Key Stats

There are currently 628,314K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 782,450 K according to its annual income of 38,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 204,110 K and its income totaled 1,070 K.