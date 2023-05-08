Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) is -33.26% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.2604, plunging -8.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.27 and dropped to $0.2301 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Within the past 52 weeks, CISO’s price has moved between $0.19 and $10.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 26.30%. With a float of $57.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 443 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.85, operating margin of -71.19, and the pretax margin is -72.56.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is 58.97%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -72.56 while generating a return on equity of -66.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Trading Performance Indicators

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)

The latest stats from [Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation, CISO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.36 million was inferior to 2.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s (CISO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3445, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0616. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2607. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2853. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3006. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2208, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2055. The third support level lies at $0.1809 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 39.72 million based on 154,176K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 46,550 K and income totals -33,780 K. The company made 14,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.