ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is expecting -29.78% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) stock priced at $8.84, up 0.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.00 and dropped to $8.76 before settling in for the closing price of $8.71. CHPT’s price has ranged from $8.07 to $19.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 49.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.40%. With a float of $327.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1650 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.87, operating margin of -73.02, and the pretax margin is -74.19.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 6,944,200. In this transaction Investor of this company sold 810,000 shares at a rate of $8.57, taking the stock ownership to the 762,713 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Investor sold 270,162 for $8.60, making the entire transaction worth $2,322,993. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -73.73 while generating a return on equity of -76.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Looking closely at ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), its last 5-days average volume was 7.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.32. However, in the short run, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.93. Second resistance stands at $9.08. The third major resistance level sits at $9.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.45.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.05 billion, the company has a total of 350,493K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 468,090 K while annual income is -345,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 152,830 K while its latest quarter income was -78,660 K.