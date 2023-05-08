Citigroup Inc. (C) is expecting -9.09% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 05, 2023, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) opened at $45.80, higher 3.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.50 and dropped to $45.67 before settling in for the closing price of $44.90. Price fluctuations for C have ranged from $40.01 to $54.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 3.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.90% at the time writing. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 240000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 598,440. In this transaction Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $49.87, taking the stock ownership to the 155,979 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Head of Human Resources sold 2,950 for $50.77, making the entire transaction worth $149,772. This insider now owns 82,779 shares in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.67) by $0.52. This company achieved a net margin of +14.73 while generating a return on equity of 7.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.22% during the next five years compared to 5.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Citigroup Inc. (C). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.28, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 19.26 million, its volume of 17.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 38.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.66 in the near term. At $46.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.00.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

There are currently 1,943,712K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 87.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 101,078 M according to its annual income of 14,845 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 37,494 M and its income totaled 4,606 M.