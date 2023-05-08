Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

DLocal Limited (DLO) last year’s performance of -43.64% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $13.89, up 2.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.125 and dropped to $13.63 before settling in for the closing price of $13.50. Over the past 52 weeks, DLO has traded in a range of $9.03-$33.63.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.70%. With a float of $144.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.13 million.

The firm has a total of 726 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.43, operating margin of +35.94, and the pretax margin is +35.02.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of DLocal Limited is 11.13%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +31.90 while generating a return on equity of 47.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DLocal Limited’s (DLO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DLocal Limited, DLO], we can find that recorded value of 1.24 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, DLocal Limited’s (DLO) raw stochastic average was set at 31.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.35. The third major resistance level sits at $14.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.10.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.97 billion has total of 296,165K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 418,930 K in contrast with the sum of 108,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 118,430 K and last quarter income was 19,360 K.

