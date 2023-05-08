Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) volume exceeds 0.72 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

May 05, 2023, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) trading session started at the price of $1.70, that was 6.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.8099 and dropped to $1.675 before settling in for the closing price of $1.69. A 52-week range for NRGV has been $1.35 – $16.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -177.80%. With a float of $109.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.28 million.

The firm has a total of 170 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.83, operating margin of -41.31, and the pretax margin is -53.38.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 42,622. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.70, taking the stock ownership to the 2,148,216 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 25,000 for $1.77, making the entire transaction worth $44,290. This insider now owns 2,173,216 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -53.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -177.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Energy Vault Holdings Inc., NRGV], we can find that recorded value of 0.9 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 10.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1718, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6916. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8483. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8965. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9832. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7134, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5785.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

There are 141,392K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 239.00 million. As of now, sales total 145,880 K while income totals -78,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 100,320 K while its last quarter net income were -23,280 K.