Fluor Corporation (FLR) is -13.11% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) stock priced at $26.60, down -0.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.345 and dropped to $26.01 before settling in for the closing price of $27.41. FLR’s price has ranged from $21.67 to $38.20 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -1.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 124.50%. With a float of $141.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 39576 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.64, operating margin of +1.00, and the pretax margin is +1.78.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Fluor Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 151,231. In this transaction Group President of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $37.81, taking the stock ownership to the 41,742 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $25.63, making the entire transaction worth $1,025,320. This insider now owns 80,764 shares in total.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.43 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.06 while generating a return on equity of 9.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.30% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fluor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fluor Corporation (FLR)

The latest stats from [Fluor Corporation, FLR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.98 million was superior to 1.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Fluor Corporation’s (FLR) raw stochastic average was set at 9.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.19. The third major resistance level sits at $29.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.52. The third support level lies at $25.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.89 billion, the company has a total of 141,039K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,744 M while annual income is 145,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,711 M while its latest quarter income was 9,000 K.