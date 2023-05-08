Ford Motor Company (F) average volume reaches $68.54M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

May 05, 2023, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) trading session started at the price of $11.79, that was 3.72% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.04 and dropped to $11.72 before settling in for the closing price of $11.56. A 52-week range for F has been $10.10 – $15.88.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -111.10%. With a float of $3.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.99 billion.

The firm has a total of 173000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.88, operating margin of +4.05, and the pretax margin is -1.91.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ford Motor Company stocks. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,027,840. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 79,921 shares at a rate of $12.86, taking the stock ownership to the 1,638,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Vice President, CFO sold 29,821 for $13.07, making the entire transaction worth $389,623. This insider now owns 443,683 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.41) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -1.25 while generating a return on equity of -4.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -111.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.90% during the next five years compared to -17.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ford Motor Company (F) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ford Motor Company, F], we can find that recorded value of 77.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 66.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 29.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.24. The third major resistance level sits at $12.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.47.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

There are 3,986,182K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 46.24 billion. As of now, sales total 158,057 M while income totals -1,981 M. Its latest quarter income was 43,999 M while its last quarter net income were 1,289 M.