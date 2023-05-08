Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -12.69%

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.91, plunging -8.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.40 and dropped to $18.58 before settling in for the closing price of $21.48. Within the past 52 weeks, FYBR’s price has moved between $20.30 and $30.83.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -8.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -91.10%. With a float of $244.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.09, operating margin of +11.94, and the pretax margin is +10.35.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is 0.42%, while institutional ownership is 102.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25, was worth 5,389,175. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $21.56, taking the stock ownership to the 37,744,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 250,000 for $21.56, making the entire transaction worth $5,389,175. This insider now owns 37,744,654 shares in total.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +7.62 while generating a return on equity of 9.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -91.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s (FYBR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.53 in the near term. At $21.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.73. The third support level lies at $16.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.27 billion based on 245,227K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,787 M and income totals 441,000 K. The company made 1,437 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 155,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.