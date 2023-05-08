Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) volume exceeds 10.09 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Markets

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.00, soaring 1.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.09 and dropped to $2.985 before settling in for the closing price of $2.98. Within the past 52 weeks, GRAB’s price has moved between $2.19 and $4.03.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 52.10%. With a float of $2.68 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.81 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11934 employees.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 27.55%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) saw its 5-day average volume 9.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 15.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 26.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.08 in the near term. At $3.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.87.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.53 billion based on 3,741,980K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,433 M and income totals -1,683 M. The company made 502,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -374,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

