Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) is expecting -2.99% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 05, 2023, Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) opened at $17.96, higher 13.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.03 and dropped to $17.55 before settling in for the closing price of $16.59. Price fluctuations for GDOT have ranged from $14.96 to $30.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.50% at the time writing. With a float of $51.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.88 million.

The firm has a total of 1200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.40, operating margin of +6.83, and the pretax margin is +5.79.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Green Dot Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 11,240. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $22.48, taking the stock ownership to the 70,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $24.88, making the entire transaction worth $12,440. This insider now owns 70,555 shares in total.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.8) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +4.42 while generating a return on equity of 6.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.90% during the next five years compared to -4.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Green Dot Corporation, GDOT], we can find that recorded value of 0.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Green Dot Corporation’s (GDOT) raw stochastic average was set at 82.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.94. The third major resistance level sits at $20.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.41.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) Key Stats

There are currently 51,720K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 862.54 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,450 M according to its annual income of 64,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 342,430 K and its income totaled 5,880 K.