Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) volume exceeds 1.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On May 05, 2023, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) opened at $1.399, lower -11.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.4058 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.36. Price fluctuations for GTEC have ranged from $1.29 to $4.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -48.20% at the time writing. With a float of $6.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.66 million.

The firm has a total of 330 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.77, operating margin of +6.56, and the pretax margin is +8.05.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is 52.89%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +3.92 while generating a return on equity of 5.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, GTEC], we can find that recorded value of 0.45 million was better than the volume posted last year of 55442.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s (GTEC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6851, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4760. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3439. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4877. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5697. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1181, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0361. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8923.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) Key Stats

There are currently 12,979K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 90,830 K according to its annual income of 3,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,130 K and its income totaled -990 K.