Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) posted a -53.42% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.05, soaring 7.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.67 and dropped to $6.70 before settling in for the closing price of $6.70. Within the past 52 weeks, GFAI’s price has moved between $3.81 and $36.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -19.80%. With a float of $1.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1705 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.58, operating margin of -36.20, and the pretax margin is -53.76.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 26.98%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -53.85 while generating a return on equity of -144.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.97

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.2 million, its volume of 6.63 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.99.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 386.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 328.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.69 in the near term. At $8.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.75.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.83 million based on 1,035K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 34,480 K and income totals -18,560 K.