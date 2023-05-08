HIVE (HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.) climbed 5.28 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On May 05, 2023, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) opened at $3.07, higher 5.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.20 and dropped to $3.04 before settling in for the closing price of $3.03. Price fluctuations for HIVE have ranged from $1.36 to $7.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 185.00% at the time writing. With a float of $83.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +37.04, and the pretax margin is +39.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 16.24%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +37.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Looking closely at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 62.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.36. However, in the short run, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.25. Second resistance stands at $3.30. The third major resistance level sits at $3.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.93.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

There are currently 84,181K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 341.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 211,180 K according to its annual income of 79,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,320 K and its income totaled -90,010 K.