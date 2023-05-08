Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) last year’s performance of -52.88% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.67, soaring 4.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.78 and dropped to $8.53 before settling in for the closing price of $8.23. Within the past 52 weeks, HBNC’s price has moved between $8.05 and $20.64.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.90%. With a float of $39.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.57 million.

The firm has a total of 852 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Horizon Bancorp Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 57.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 10,285. In this transaction Executive Vice President & GC of this company bought 1,100 shares at a rate of $9.35, taking the stock ownership to the 17,143 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s Executive Vice President & GC bought 666 for $14.82, making the entire transaction worth $9,870. This insider now owns 11,416 shares in total.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.4) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +32.88 while generating a return on equity of 13.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Horizon Bancorp Inc., HBNC], we can find that recorded value of 0.48 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s (HBNC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.89. The third major resistance level sits at $8.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.24.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 362.49 million based on 43,578K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 283,480 K and income totals 93,410 K. The company made 81,420 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 18,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.