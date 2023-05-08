Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 66.78% last month.

On May 05, 2023, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) opened at $4.53, higher 8.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.36 and dropped to $4.16 before settling in for the closing price of $4.55. Price fluctuations for HUDI have ranged from $2.60 to $192.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -30.40% at the time writing. With a float of $4.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.27 million.

In an organization with 360 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.58, operating margin of +3.82, and the pretax margin is +2.78.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Steel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is 70.24%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +2.52 while generating a return on equity of 3.83.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14

Technical Analysis of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.28 million. That was better than the volume of 1.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s (HUDI) raw stochastic average was set at 18.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 767.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 297.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.38. However, in the short run, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.47. Second resistance stands at $6.01. The third major resistance level sits at $6.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.61. The third support level lies at $3.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Key Stats

There are currently 14,239K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 64.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 76,370 K according to its annual income of 1,920 K.