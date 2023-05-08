Search
Immatics N.V. (IMTX) last year’s performance of 26.88% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

May 05, 2023, Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) trading session started at the price of $9.69, that was 4.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.11 and dropped to $9.55 before settling in for the closing price of $9.68. A 52-week range for IMTX has been $5.75 – $13.60.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 136.70%. With a float of $50.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 210 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Immatics N.V. (IMTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Immatics N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Immatics N.V. is 26.02%, while institutional ownership is 29.20%.

Immatics N.V. (IMTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.19) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +21.71 while generating a return on equity of 30.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Immatics N.V. (IMTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Immatics N.V. (IMTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.33 million, its volume of 1.41 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Immatics N.V.’s (IMTX) raw stochastic average was set at 85.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.29 in the near term. At $10.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.17.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) Key Stats

There are 76,671K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 742.25 million. As of now, sales total 182,090 K while income totals 39,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 33,120 K while its last quarter net income were -20,640 K.

