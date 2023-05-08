Inuvo Inc. (INUV) with a beta value of 1.15 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.30, soaring 7.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.33 and dropped to $0.30 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Within the past 52 weeks, INUV’s price has moved between $0.20 and $0.59.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -1.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -69.30%. With a float of $105.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 87 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.51, operating margin of -16.73, and the pretax margin is -17.34.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Inuvo Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 5,916. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,500 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 425,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director bought 12,500 for $0.48, making the entire transaction worth $5,958. This insider now owns 412,500 shares in total.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -17.34 while generating a return on equity of -48.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inuvo Inc. (INUV)

Looking closely at Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Inuvo Inc.’s (INUV) raw stochastic average was set at 38.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3179, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3734. However, in the short run, Inuvo Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3349. Second resistance stands at $0.3499. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3697. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3001, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2803. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2653.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 36.10 million based on 121,638K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 75,600 K and income totals -13,110 K. The company made 17,270 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.