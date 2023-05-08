Investors finally get a glimpse of Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) volume hitting the figure of 0.55 million.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.8167, plunging -9.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.855 and dropped to $0.769 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. Within the past 52 weeks, ATXG’s price has moved between $0.71 and $656.54.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 18.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 102.10%. With a float of $33.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.45 million.

In an organization with 126 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.26, operating margin of -0.45, and the pretax margin is +0.80.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Integrated Freight & Logistics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Addentax Group Corp. is 5.74%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +0.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00

Technical Analysis of Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.85 million. That was better than the volume of 0.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Addentax Group Corp.’s (ATXG) raw stochastic average was set at 5.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 189.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Addentax Group Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8483. Second resistance stands at $0.8947. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9343. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7623, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7227. The third support level lies at $0.6763 if the price breaches the second support level.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.30 million based on 35,455K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,690 K and income totals 80 K. The company made 2,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -80 K in sales during its previous quarter.