Investors finally get a glimpse of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) volume hitting the figure of 0.89 million.

Markets

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $127.70, up 5.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $133.80 and dropped to $127.40 before settling in for the closing price of $125.89. Over the past 52 weeks, CYBR has traded in a range of $100.35-$165.18.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 17.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -59.40%. With a float of $40.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2768 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.59, operating margin of -25.39, and the pretax margin is -23.16.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -22.03 while generating a return on equity of -18.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (CYBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 138.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)

The latest stats from [CyberArk Software Ltd., CYBR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.54 million was superior to 0.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.27.

During the past 100 days, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (CYBR) raw stochastic average was set at 39.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $138.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $141.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $135.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $137.76. The third major resistance level sits at $141.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $128.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $124.96. The third support level lies at $122.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.17 billion has total of 41,029K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 591,710 K in contrast with the sum of -130,370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 169,150 K and last quarter income was -22,200 K.

