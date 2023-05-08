Investors finally get a glimpse of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) volume hitting the figure of 1.13 million.

May 05, 2023, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) trading session started at the price of $3.75, that was 7.56% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.91 and dropped to $3.62 before settling in for the closing price of $3.57. A 52-week range for EVLV has been $1.75 – $3.95.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -687.40%. With a float of $105.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 223 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.13, operating margin of -183.71, and the pretax margin is -156.55.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is 16.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 25,040. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $3.13, taking the stock ownership to the 246,919 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s President & CEO sold 43,942 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $128,311. This insider now owns 734,623 shares in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -156.55 while generating a return on equity of -33.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -687.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

The latest stats from [Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., EVLV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.78 million was superior to 0.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 96.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.08. The third major resistance level sits at $4.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.50. The third support level lies at $3.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Key Stats

There are 148,103K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 528.69 million. As of now, sales total 55,200 K while income totals -86,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 20,880 K while its last quarter net income were -27,550 K.