Investors finally get a glimpse of Genius Group Limited (GNS) volume hitting the figure of 3.19 million.

May 05, 2023, Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) trading session started at the price of $1.03, that was 10.89% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. A 52-week range for GNS has been $0.30 – $11.80.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -49.80%. With a float of $10.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.31 million.

In an organization with 241 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.28, operating margin of -35.16, and the pretax margin is -36.14.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genius Group Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -36.49 while generating a return on equity of -19.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genius Group Limited (GNS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36 and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.46 million. That was inferior than the volume of 16.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) raw stochastic average was set at 10.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 196.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 294.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0067, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3904. However, in the short run, Genius Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1800. Second resistance stands at $1.2400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9400. The third support level lies at $0.8800 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

There are 21,520K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.71 million. As of now, sales total 12,780 K while income totals -4,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,972 K while its last quarter net income were -2,592 K.