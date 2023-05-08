Investors finally get a glimpse of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) volume hitting the figure of 11.25 million.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $60.12, soaring 3.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.08 and dropped to $59.75 before settling in for the closing price of $58.70. Within the past 52 weeks, OXY’s price has moved between $54.30 and $77.13.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 23.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 501.30%. With a float of $890.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $905.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11973 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.03, operating margin of +36.64, and the pretax margin is +38.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27, was worth 106,149,284. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,789,529 shares at a rate of $59.32, taking the stock ownership to the 211,707,119 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,877,185 for $58.65, making the entire transaction worth $110,095,411. This insider now owns 209,917,590 shares in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.8) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +36.47 while generating a return on equity of 52.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 501.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.43, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) saw its 5-day average volume 10.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 12.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) raw stochastic average was set at 41.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.26 in the near term. At $61.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.18. The third support level lies at $58.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 52.72 billion based on 898,115K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 36,634 M and income totals 13,304 M. The company made 8,219 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,927 M in sales during its previous quarter.