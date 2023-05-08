Investors finally get a glimpse of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) volume hitting the figure of 1.31 million.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $48.48, soaring 7.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.90 and dropped to $47.4651 before settling in for the closing price of $46.17. Within the past 52 weeks, PNFP’s price has moved between $43.31 and $89.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 16.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.20%. With a float of $74.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3242 workers is very important to gauge.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. is 2.21%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 1,773,539. In this transaction CHAIRMAN of this company sold 24,168 shares at a rate of $73.38, taking the stock ownership to the 302,071 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s CHAIRMAN sold 3 for $82.26, making the entire transaction worth $247. This insider now owns 306,249 shares in total.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.72) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +34.10 while generating a return on equity of 10.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.20% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) Trading Performance Indicators

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP)

The latest stats from [Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., PNFP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.06 million was superior to 0.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.85.

During the past 100 days, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s (PNFP) raw stochastic average was set at 15.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.41. The third major resistance level sits at $52.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.54. The third support level lies at $45.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.53 billion based on 76,641K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,790 M and income totals 560,740 K. The company made 595,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 137,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.