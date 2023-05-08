Investors finally get a glimpse of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) volume hitting the figure of 1.12 million.

On May 05, 2023, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) opened at $19.77, higher 7.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.41 and dropped to $19.22 before settling in for the closing price of $18.83. Price fluctuations for SBCF have ranged from $17.93 to $36.92 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 14.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.90% at the time writing. With a float of $60.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.85 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1490 workers is very important to gauge.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 49,274. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,385 shares at a rate of $20.66, taking the stock ownership to the 6,875 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 4,697 for $30.71, making the entire transaction worth $144,245. This insider now owns 60,891 shares in total.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.36) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +23.73 while generating a return on equity of 7.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 6.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

The latest stats from [Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, SBCF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.21 million was superior to 0.92 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s (SBCF) raw stochastic average was set at 14.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.18. The third major resistance level sits at $21.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.80. The third support level lies at $18.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Key Stats

There are currently 84,527K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 446,590 K according to its annual income of 106,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 180,440 K and its income totaled 11,830 K.