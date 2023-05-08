Investors must take note of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) performance last week, which was 7.38%.

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) stock priced at $2.78, up 5.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.965 and dropped to $2.75 before settling in for the closing price of $2.75. ATRA’s price has ranged from $2.32 to $9.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.40%. With a float of $94.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 334 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.08, operating margin of -431.86, and the pretax margin is -359.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 103.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 56,868. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 15,679 shares at a rate of $3.63, taking the stock ownership to the 750,728 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,871 for $3.63, making the entire transaction worth $24,921. This insider now owns 181,978 shares in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.72 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -359.12 while generating a return on equity of -112.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) raw stochastic average was set at 17.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.00 in the near term. At $3.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.66. The third support level lies at $2.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 265.71 million, the company has a total of 96,629K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 63,570 K while annual income is -228,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 220 K while its latest quarter income was -74,570 K.