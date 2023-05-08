Investors must take note of Edgio Inc.’s (EGIO) performance last week, which was -12.92%.

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $0.5508, up 6.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5924 and dropped to $0.5508 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. Over the past 52 weeks, EGIO has traded in a range of $0.54-$3.96.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 5.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -169.40%. With a float of $218.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1256 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.45, operating margin of -15.61, and the pretax margin is -24.63.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Edgio Inc. is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 72.90%.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -25.16 while generating a return on equity of -34.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 9.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Edgio Inc.’s (EGIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edgio Inc. (EGIO)

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.71 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Edgio Inc.’s (EGIO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8174, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8698. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5951 in the near term. At $0.6145, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5535, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5313. The third support level lies at $0.5119 if the price breaches the second support level.

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 120.21 million has total of 221,585K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 217,630 K in contrast with the sum of -54,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 121,156 K and last quarter income was -42,617 K.